Powerball reaches estimated $523M ahead of Saturday’s drawing

If you’re feeling lucky— you might want to try your hand at Saturday’s Powerball lottery with an estimated jackpot of $523 million. The cash option is $379 million.

The drawing will be held 10:59 p.m. ET.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning are 1 in 24.9 no matter the size of the jackpot. However, the odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last drawing was on Wednesday but no one won the jackpot. However, Ronald Statzer of Elizabeth City, N.C. won a $1 million prize. Statzer’s ticket was one of three across the country that matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing,

According to Powerball, Statzer is a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman. On Tuesday, he purchased five Quick Pick tickets from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City and left them by his computer to check when he woke up.

"The first one I picked up, I looked at it and I went to the Internet to verify the numbers," Statzer said to Powerball. "I saw the first one come up, the second one, the third, the fourth one, and then the fifth one. And I said, ‘Oh my God,’ and I went downstairs and told my wife."

The last Powerball winner was June when Florida claimed it had sold the winning $286 million ticket.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

