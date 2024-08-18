In Depth: Bugs and mosquitos

Segment one and two

Marla Tellez, who is in for Hal Eisner, is joined by Zach Smith, a licensed pest control professional who goes by the moniker "The Pest Dude."

Smith discusses bee swarms and the recent attack in Riverside County that killed two horses and badly injured one man.

He also talks about the hot weather and the way that insects are exploding during the summer after a wet winter.

He says ants are the main problem they deal with and gives suggestions on how to deal with ants and other insect invaders.

Segment three

Steve Vetrone, the Director of Scientific-Technical Services for the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins Marla to talk about those pesky mosquitos.

He talks about the dangers of the disease carrying mosquitos and how Vector Control district is fighting them by releasing sterile mosquitos to mate with the other mosquitos to destroy the population. He says they will have a better sense of the result by this Fall.