LIVE: Tracking California State Senate races for SoCal districts

As the rest of the world has their eyes set on the Presidential Election, Democrats and Republicans in California are wrestling over their respective party's control of the state on a Senate level.

Democrats enter Tuesday morning holding 29 of 40 seats in the Senate.

FOX 11 is tracking the latest results for California State Senate races for districts representing our viewing area.

DISTRICT 21

Incumbent Scott Wilk (R) is looking to keep his seat against Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller.

Wilk secured a seat for District 21 after incumbent and fellow-Republican Sharon Runner did not seek re-election. In the 2016 race, Wilk beat out Democratic candidate Johnathon Ervin to take over Runner's seat.

This is Mueller's first time running for Senate. Prior to the race, Mueller had served in President Barack Obama's Department of Justice in the Consumer Protection Branch and also worked for the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office. Following the two aforementioned stints, he became a partner at a workers' rights attorney law firm, according to his campaign website.

DISTRICT 23

Following the retirement of Sen. Mike Morrell, Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R) and Abigail Medina (D) battle for the open seat in the Senate to represent the San Bernardino Valley.

The race for the District 23 seat features two school board members, with Ochoa Bogh as a member of the Yucaipa Unified School District board and Medina as a member of the San Bernardino City Unified School District board.

DISTRICT 25

Incumbent and Democrat Anthony Portantino Jr. is looking to keep his seat against challenger and Republican Kathleen Hazelton to represent the Los Angeles County foothills.

Portantino ran for Senate after incumbent and Democrat Carol Liu announced she will not seek re-election in 2016. Portantino secured a seat for District 25 after beating Republican candidate Michael D. Antonovich. Prior to Senate, Portantino represented District 44 in the California State Assembly from 2006 to 2012.

Hazelton is a retired nurse, veteran and homemaker, according to her campaign page. She advanced to the General Election after finishing second as a write-in candiate.

DISTRICT 27

Incumbent and Democrat Henry Stern is seeking re-election against challenger and Republican Houman Salem.

Stern ran for Senate after incumbent and fellow-Democrat Fran Pavley chose to not seek re-election in the 2016 race. Stern secured the seat vacated by Pavley after beating Republican candidate Steve Fazio in 2016 General Election.

Salem is the founder and CEO of ARGYLE Company, which the GOP candidate described in his campaign page as "one of America’s leading and most respected fashion design houses."

DISTRICT 29

Incumbent Ling Ling Chang (R) looks to once again hold off Democratic challenger Josh Newman in representing the western part of Anaheim and Chino Hills. Chang secured a seat for District 29 after Newman was recalled from his position in 2018. Prior to getting recalled, Newman had narrowly edged Chang in the 2016 General Election.

DISTRICT 37

Incumbent John Moorlach (R) is being challenged by Democratic candidate Dave Min to represent parts of Orange County.

Moorlach secured a seat in the Senate in 2015 after fellow-Republican and his predecessor Mimi Walters was elected to Congress.

This isn't the first time Min, a UC Irvine law professor, tried running for office. In 2018, Min ran for the U.S. House, representing Califonia's District 45, before falling short to Democrat and eventual winner Katie Porter and Republican Mimi Walters.

