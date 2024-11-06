Prop 6, known by supporters as 'End Slavery' act fails, forced inmate labor to continue in California

California voters have voted in opposition to Proposition 6, an amendment supporters say would "ended slavery" for inmates.

This means forced labor in prison (involuntary servitude) as punishment for a crime will continue in state prisons.

The California Constitution allows inmates in prisons to work shifts in various jobs like cooking, cleaning, and performing laundry services.

Inmates do not have a choice to take work assignments. If they refuse to work, they can be disciplined. Organizations like ACLU California Action and League of Women Voters of California have called Prop 6 the "End Slavery in California" act.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 60,000 inmates currently work in California prisons.

With only half of Californian's votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the decision on Proposition 1, a measure to restructure the funding of mental health and homeless support, remained too close to call.

Proposition 1, strongly supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom, would reallocate roughly $6.4 billion of tax dollars to build mental health treatment facilities and housing and assist the homeless.

Although the measure is not expected to substantially change the number of unhoused people in California, it had bipartisan support to help address the state's lack of housing and a mental health crisis that has been brewing for 75 years.

But with roughly half of the state's primary ballots counted as of Wednesday mid-afternoon Pacific time, voters were nearly evenly divided, with 50.2% supporting Proposition 1 and 49.8% voting against it.