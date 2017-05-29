3.5 earthquake shakes northwest areas of Frazier Park
A small earthquake has rattled parts of Frazier Park on Monday evening.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-3.5 quake hit at 9:14 p.m. about 3 miles North/Northwest of Frazier Park.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.