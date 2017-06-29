UFC Media Day: A sneak peek at UFC 213

UFC 213 is an amazing fight card with the main event being UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against Valentina Shevchenko.

This is the second fight between the two.

Nunes beat Shevchenko by decision at UFC 196. You can expect fireworks in this fight between two very complete fighters.

The card also features former UFC Heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum taking on Alistair Overeem for a third time. The winner will then fight for the UFC Heavyweight Title against Stipe Miocic.

UFC 213 is July 8th in Vegas, but today Pablo Alsina was at UFC 213 Media Day in Los Angeles to showcase the great personalities of the UFC Fighters.

