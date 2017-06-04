TMZ: Derek Fisher Crashes Car, Arrested for DUI in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

- According to TMZ, Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday after crashing his car on the 101 Freeway following a night out at Catch in West Hollywood.

Derek's Cadillac flipped over just after 3 AM PT Sunday as he was heading northbound on the Ventura 101 Freeway. His passenger was "Basketball Wives" star Gloria Govan. Neither Derek nor Gloria were injured.

Derek was then arrested and jailed after it was determined he'd been drinking. The car wreck could have been deadly from how badly the car had flipped based on video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Read more on TMZ.com