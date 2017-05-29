Lasorda to be released from hospital after surgery

- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that former manager Tommy Lasorda will be released from the hospital, resting at home. He had surgery to try to fix his pacemaker.

Lasorda, 89, was hospitalized last week and was reported to be in intensive care. At that time, the team said only that he was "resting comfortably."

Lasorda, who suffered a heart attack in 2012, serves as a special adviser to the chairman of the Dodgers. He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding the team to four World Series appearances, including

championships in 1981 and 1988.

He appeared at Dodger Stadium last month for the unveiling of a statue honoring Jackie Robinson.



