NFL owners vote to relocate 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa due to stadium construction delay

- NFL owners voted Tuesday to relocate Super Bowl LV in 2021 from Los Angeles to Tampa due to construction delays at the future Inglewood stadium, according to a report on NFL.com.

Owners also reportedly voted for the Inglewood stadium to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

It was revealed last week that the opening of the $2.6 billion stadium, which will house both the Rams and Chargers, was delayed by a year due to unusually heavy winter rainfall that hampered construction.

The league requires stadiums to be open for two seasons before they can host a Super Bowl.

