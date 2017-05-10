Anaheim Ducks face Edmonton Oilers, NHL hockey Game 7 demons Sports Anaheim Ducks face Edmonton Oilers, NHL hockey Game 7 demons The Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks approach Game 7 of their second-round playoff series from different perspectives.

For most of the young Oilers roster, they have waded into uncharted waters of a mutual elimination game while the Ducks veterans must answer the same questions about their ability to win the big game for a fifth consecutive season.

Game 7 became a reality after Edmonton’s 7-1 thrashing of Anaheim on Sunday, powered by Leon Draisaitl’s first career postseason hat trick. The third-year forward has been unstoppable against Anaheim, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 11 games against the Ducks this campaign. While the Ducks have lacked a defensive answer against the bruising German forward, Draisaitl is just as stumped as to why he has posted staggering offensive numbers against this opponent.

“People ask me that question all the time. I just go out and try to play my best game and try to be the best player I can be,” Draisaitl said. “Sometimes it’s just a team that you like playing against.”

This will be the first Game 7 for the franchise in more than a decade, yet it approaches it with little tension.

