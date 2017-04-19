Tennis star Serena Williams announces pregnancy in Snapchat selfie

We've got baby news this morning! Serena Williams is pregnant! Serena was seen showing off her “baby bump” in a yellow swimsuit on Snapchat.

She is 20 weeks along and is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The two got engaged back in December after dating for about 15-months.

Of course, the internet is pointing out that both her and Beyonce are now pregnant at the same time.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.