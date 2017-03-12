Lonzo Ball's father: 'I'm not going to anything until the Final Four' Sports Lonzo Ball's father: 'I'm not going to anything until the Final Four' Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has said he believes Lonzo will be a Los Angeles Laker and is better than Steph Curry.

- Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has said he believes Lonzo will be a Los Angeles Laker and is better than Steph Curry.

FOX 11's Liz Habib spoke to LaVar about UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, his Big Baller Brand and growing a basketball dynasty between his three sons.

When asked if he planned to attend UCLA's first round game against Kent State, Lonzo's father said no.

"I told Lonzo I'll meet up with him in Arizona for Final Four... I'm not going to anything until the Final Four. I'll be with my younger son handling business for this state title we're about to get."

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.