Atlanta Falcons lead Super Bowl LI 28-20 in 4th quarter

- The New England Patriots scored twice in the 4th quarter, cutting the Atlanta Falcons lead to 28-20 in Super Bowl LI. A 6-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola followed a Patriots sack and forced fumble against Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The fumble was the first Falcons turnover in the postseason. The Amendola score was followed by a two point conversion run on a direct snap to James White.

The Patriots comeback came after the Falcons pulled ahead 28-3 midway through the 3rd quarter.

The Falcons scored on their second possession of the second half on a 6 yard Matt Ryan to Tevin Coleman touchdown pass. That pass capped an 85 yard drive that took eight plays. Both teams traded punts to start the second half.

The Patriots responded to the Falcons score with a long, time-consuming scoring drive, featuring a 4th down conversion and strong running from LeGarrette Blount. James White scored on a 5 yard pass from Tom Brady. But New England kicker Stephen Gostkowski missed the PAT, bouncing it off the right upright, leaving Atlanta ahead by 19 points.

New England tried an onside kick following the score, but the Falcons recovered. The New England defense held, and Brady led a long drive deep into Falcons territory. But two sacks by Grady Jarrett forced New England to kick a 33 yard field goal, leaving them down 16 points with less than 10 minutes to play.

Jarrett tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks on the night.

The Falcons took a 21-3 lead into halftime despite having fewer total yards, and the Patriots holding almost a 2 to 1 edge in time of possession in the first half. The key statistic from the first half was turnovers. The Patriots lost the ball twice, with the Falcons converting each turnover into a touchdown. Atlanta did not turn the ball over in the first half.

Devonta Freeman opened the scoring with a 5 yard touchdown run to put the Falcons ahead early in the 2nd quarter. Their next drive ended with a 19 yard scoring pass to tight end Austin Hooper. The Patriots then went on a long drive, but Tom Brady threw an interception that Robert Alford returned 82 yards for another Falcons touchdown. The Patriots got on the board with :02 remaining in the first half, thanks to a 41 yard field goal.

Both teams' powerful offenses were held in check early. Neither team scored in the first quarter, after the Falcons and Patriots both punted on each of their first two possessions.

The Patriots went three and out on the opening series, and punted the ball away to the Falcons. The Falcons advanced the ball to midfield, but were forced to punt after Matt Ryan was sacked on third down. The Falcons returned the favor, sacking Patriots quarterback Tom Brady twice on the next series to end that drive.

After another Falcons punt, the Patriots were driving as the second quarter of action got underway. But that drive ended when the Patriots fumbled the ball away to the Falcons in Atlanta territory.

The Falcons then scored quickly following two long pass completions to Julio Jones, then pounding the ball on the ground.

Atlanta's second touchdown drive came almost entirely through the air. Completions to Taylor Gabriel and Julio Jones set up the Falcons in the red zone.

Brady's interception was the second Patriots turnover of the first half, and gave the Falcons a three touchdown lead.

The roof of NRG Stadium was closed for the first half of the Super Bowl because of weather concerns. The NFL had hoped to play with the roof open. The roof was opened for the halftime performance by Lady Gaga.

