Headed to Houston for the Super Bowl? Also visit George Ranch Historic Park

Come with us back to the 1800's when we visit what's known as George Ranch Historic Park in Richmond Texas about 30-miles outside of Houston.
It's a re-creation of life when this area of Texas was actually part of Mexico, and it's four generations of one family that owns what has become more than 20,000 acres.
It's a working ranch with cattle, horses, crops, animals - even blacksmiths and all kinds of fascinating throwbacks to another era.
We had a great visit with the cowboys there and we met Tex - 1800 pounds of longhorn who helped us pick the winner of the Super Bowl.
