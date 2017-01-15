Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73

- Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday, 12 days after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

Snuka's death was announced on Twitter by fellow wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. WWE broadcaster Jim Ross tweeted that Snuka had been battling stomach cancer.

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Snuka's daughter, Tamina — also a wrestler — posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her hand grasping her father's with the caption "I LOVE YOU DAD."

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

A native of Fiji, Snuka was best known on the wrestling circuit for diving off the ropes and even the tops of steel cages. He was admitted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 1996.

Read the full report on FoxNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.