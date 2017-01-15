Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73

(FOX 11 / FOX News) - Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died Sunday, 12 days after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him in the 1983 death of his girlfriend.

Snuka's death was announced on Twitter by fellow wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. WWE broadcaster Jim Ross tweeted that Snuka had been battling stomach cancer.

Snuka's daughter, Tamina — also a wrestler — posted a photo on Instagram Sunday of her hand grasping her father's with the caption "I LOVE YOU DAD."

A native of Fiji, Snuka was best known on the wrestling circuit for diving off the ropes and even the tops of steel cages. He was admitted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 1996.

