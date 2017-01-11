Chargers to announce plans to move to Los Angeles, ESPN reports

- The San Diego Chargers reportedly plan to announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The team notified the NFL of its intent to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A stunner: Chargers plan to announce as early as Thursday they are moving to LA, ending 55-year stint with SD, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2017

The move comes a year after the NFL approved the Rams’ move to Los Angeles, picking their bid over a Chargers and Raiders’ joint bid, centered around a shared stadium in Carson.

As part of that decision, the NFL gave the Chargers an opt-in to share the Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood, set to open in 2019.

If the Chargers passed on the option or let it lapse, the Raiders would have been afforded the opportunity to share the new stadium with the Rams, which is being built on the former site of Hollywood Park.

The Chargers’ deadline to decide on a move was extended to Jan. 18 earlier this week, but after the city of San Diego roundly rejected a referendum on new stadium funding in that city in November, it was viewed as a near certainty that the Chargers would exercise their option to move to Los Angeles. The Chargers leased an office and training facility in Costa Mesa and agreed to a deal with the Rams to share the new Inglewood stadium in December.

