UFC Women's champ Amanda Nunes discusses upcoming title fight against Ronda Rousey Sports UFC Women's champ Amanda Nunes discusses upcoming title fight against Ronda Rousey UFC Women's bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes is defending her title next week...but lots of the talk is about who she's fighting.

Ronda Rousey lost the title to Holly Holm in one of the biggest, if not - THE biggest upsets in sports.

But if Rousey wants redemption, she's got to go through Nunes first.

Amanda Nunes takes on Ronda Rousey on December 30th in Las Vegas at UFC 207.

Tickets are still available.If you can't make it to sin city, it's also on Pay Per View.

