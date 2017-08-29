New study suggests drinking more coffee may help you live longer

- Bottoms up!

A new study conducted by researchers from Spain was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress conference suggests that higher coffee consumption may be linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes and other diseases.



The study stated those who drink at least four cups of coffee per day had a 64 percent lower risk of death than those who did not drink coffee.



Those 45 and older had 30 percent lower chance of death if they drank two additional cups of coffee per day.



Dr Navarro said: “In the SUN project we found an inverse association between drinking coffee and the risk of all-cause mortality, particularly in people aged 45 years and above. This may be due to a stronger protective association among older participants.”



She concluded: “Our findings suggest that drinking four cups of coffee each day can be part of a healthy diet in healthy people.”

