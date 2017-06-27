- Here's one of those stories that just makes you shake your head in disbelief.



Some people are actually using coca-cola as a self-tanner!



They're taking the soft drink and rubbing it in their skin as an attempt to get tan.



They apparently believe the caramel dye can enhance your tan, but the reality is it really just stains your skin.



Experts say this can be dangerous because cola's high acidity makes the skin more susceptible to sun damage.

