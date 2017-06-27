Taco Bell in Las Vegas hosts first wedding at in-house chapel

- In news that probably still doesn’t make sense to either of their grandmothers, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda officially became the first couple to marry at the Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip.

Over the weekend, I married my best friend while surrounded by people that I love. I've never been happier. pic.twitter.com/62INwzIHM9 — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) June 27, 2017

The ceremony took place on Sunday at the location’s on-site wedding chapel, where Ryckert and Monda exchanged vows in front of friends, family, and a large Taco Bell logo modified to look like wedding bells. The happy couple also enjoyed Taco Bell-branded wedding favors and Taco Bell cuisine at the reception.

In a subsequent press release, Taco Bell also announced that their Las Vegas Cantina will begin selling similar wedding packages to the public on August 7, and all for the low, low price of just $600.

Ryckert and Monda, however, didn’t pay a cent for the honor of marrying in a chalupa-scented chapel. The couple had won their chance to wed at the Las Vegas Cantina after submitting a silly video to Taco Bell’s Love and Taco’s sweepstakes earlier this year.

