Ohio trooper jumps in Amish buggy to corral runaway horse

- An Ohio trooper was forced to conduct an unusual traffic stop when he spotted a runaway horse pulling an Amish buggy without anyone at the reins.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY

The horse was reported on the loose in Wooster Sunday morning.

Sgt. C.O. Smith, one of the responding officers, caught up to the panting horse on foot on State Road 250, the Wooster Daily Record reported.

He was able to bring the horse to a stop after running alongside the buggy, jumping in and grabbing the reins.

Read the full report on FoxNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.