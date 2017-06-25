Town's new mayor is a real live dog

(FOX 11) - Wait...What??

A Kentucky town has a new mayor!

Turns out the mayor of the tiny town of Rabbit Hash Kentucky is a pit bull.
  
Brynneth Pawtrow beat out her competition handily to win the post.
 
That included a cat, a chicken and a donkey.
  
The town is so small it doesn't need a real mayor, and after all, everyone says Gwynn is a good girl.

