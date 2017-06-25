Town's new mayor is a real live dog

- Wait...What??



A Kentucky town has a new mayor!



Turns out the mayor of the tiny town of Rabbit Hash Kentucky is a pit bull.



Brynneth Pawtrow beat out her competition handily to win the post.



That included a cat, a chicken and a donkey.



The town is so small it doesn't need a real mayor, and after all, everyone says Gwynn is a good girl.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.