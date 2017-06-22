Fidget spinners land on list of most dangerous toys for kids

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 22 2017 04:51PM PDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 05:03PM PDT

(FOX 11) - A watchdog group came out with its summer report on dangerous toys for kids and among them are the popular fidget spinners.
   
The group says kids can choke on pieces from the spinners if they come apart.
   
So far, there are two cases in Texas and Oregon of children choking on spinner pieces.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is also investigating several incidents involving the toys.
   
And last week, German custom officials destroyed 39 tons of the small devices over safety concerns.

