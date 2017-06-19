Sheriff fighting for inmates who saved deputy to receive shorter sentences

- It’s a deputy's job to protect and serve, but that does not mean they are invincible. On a hot Georgia day, a Polk County deputy passed out while providing security on a job site. That is when six inmates took action and helped saved the deputy’s life.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates called 911 on the officer’s work phone and requested EMS to the scene. They also took off his outer vest to help cool him off.

The sheriff’s office expressed their gratitude to the inmates in a heartfelt message. They referenced the two Georgia escaped inmates who were captured last week after killing their Correctional Officers.

"As we watched the horrific man hunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our Officer."

The inmates are being treated to homemade lunch and desserts prepared by the deputy’s family. But that is not their only reward. According to Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats, the inmates who helped saved the deputy's life will be getting some time off their sentences.