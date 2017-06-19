7-11 apologizes after clerk berates Spanish-speaking customer

- A 7-11 store clerk in Tampa berates a customer for speaking Spanish.



The customer caught part of the rant on his cell phone.



The clerk asks Yasmany Rodriguez if he's in the U.S legally and if he has papers.



As a matter of fact Rodriguez moved to Tampa from Cuba two years ago and is now a U.S. citizen and is taking English classes.



7-11 has apologized.

