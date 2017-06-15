Watch 'The Passing Zone' duo juggle fire, a chainsaw around Steve Edwards

- Jon Wee and Owen Morse, better known as "The Passing Zone," were semi-finalists on "America's Got Talent" for their comedy and extreme juggling skills.

And we mean extreme.

The duo first met at a juggling convention in the late 1980s, and the rest was history.

In addition to several television appearances, they have been awarded four Guinness World Records and 18 gold medals from the International Juggler’s Association.

Watch as they juggled fire while balancing on a rolling platform -- and then juggled a chainsaw around Steve Edwards!

You can see their act in person July 25-26 at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach.

