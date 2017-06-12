Move over kale: Is 'pond scum' the new superfood?
For years we've been hearing about the magical powers of superfoods like kale, wheatgrass and acai berries...
Now there's another superfood you can't live without apparently: pond scum!
It's actually Spirulina, a blue-green algae lifted from freshwater lakes and ponds.
The bright blue pond scum has a bitter taste, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a key ingredient in the latest viral drink trend.
Experts say pond scum helps your joints, provides mental clarity and boosts creativity.
