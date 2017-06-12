Report: 'Toxic' co-workers could be making you sick - literally

Not feeling well today? You may be able to blame your co-workers for your health woes.

Toxic co-workers not only make your job more difficult, but they can make you physically sick.

That's according to a new study from the London School of Economics, co-workers' bad behavior can be linked to headaches, stomach problems, and insomnia.

The study says most of the time, toxic co-workers are allowed to get away with their behavior.

As a result, it says workers should be more willing to go to human resources to solve the problem.

