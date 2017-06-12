Endurance athlete rides Ho Chi Minh Trail in search of father's grave

- Endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch, affectionately known as "The Queen of Pain," is a seven time World Champion in sports ranging from whitewater rafting to 24-hour solo mountain biking.

In 2015, she rode 1,200 miles of the Ho Chi Minh Trail in search of the crash site where her father's plane went down during the Vietnam War.

She tells the story of the incredible journey in the documentary "Blood Road."

Rusch said during her journey, she witnessed how many scars from the war are still left and came home with a new mission of wanting to help assist in that cleanup.

"Blood Road," a Red Bull Media House production, is showing June 16 to 22 at the Downtown Independent.

Watch her full interview above.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.