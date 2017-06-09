5 mistakes couples make in the bedroom

- Sexual problems can have a devastating effect on relationships.

Dr. Jenn Mann, author of the book "The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn's 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy," appeared Friday on Good Day LA to discuss the five most common issues couples face during intimacy:

1. You become complacent

2. You don’t ask for what you want

3. You stop seducing each other

4. Allowing your libido to die

5. Don’t make room for sex

Driving to @GDLA with my kids.

Me: I should probably mention that I'm going to be talking sex.

DD: (shrugs) Don't you always talk about sex? — Dr. Jenn Mann (@drjennmann) June 9, 2017

Watch the full interview above in which Mann offers ways to help!

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.