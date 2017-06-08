Steal a 'free' taco! Taco Bell makes good on Golden State NBA away win

The Golden State Warriors 'stole' a win on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Now fans will get to 'steal' a free taco from Taco Bell on Tuesday.

Taco Bell announced its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion last week as the finals began.

The fast-food chain stated that it would give customers a free 'Doritos Locos' taco on June 13 if the away team wins any of the first three games of the NBA Finals.

Well, the Golden State Warriors won on an away court Wednesday night with a score of 118-113.

Therefore Taco Bell will make good on its promise with one of its most popular tacos on Tuesday, June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time at restaurants.

Taco Bell has been known for a similar taco giveaway during the NBA finals in 2016. Taco Bell also 'played ball' with Major League Baseball in the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” campaigns held during several World Series since 2007.

Taco Bell's Facebook page also announced that the giveaway is limited to one free taco per person while supplies last.

