'Open air' hotel in Swiss Alps has zero stars...but one heck of a view!

Up thousands of feet in the Swiss Alps, you'll find a one-of-a-kind hotel....with zero stars!

Created by twin brothers’ Frank and Patrik Riklin, guests are introduced to a new ‘minimal hotel’ experience.

No walls…

No property…

No bathroom!

But for about $300 dollars a night, guests get a double bed "suite" in a field where they can drink on arrival, get served breakfast and the services of a modern butler.

There is an outhouse bathroom three minutes away at a nearby hut.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.