Olive oil prices jumps 30 percent at supermarkets

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Jun 04 2017 08:35PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04 2017 09:03PM PDT

(FOX 11) - Olive oil prices have already jumped by about 30 percent at the supermarket.
        
This comes as the entire Mediterranean region has been in a 4-year drought.
       
But even if the drought ends next year, there would still be a shortage due to the increasing worldwide demand.
      
And that means specialty olive oils from the Sonoma Valley will fetch a higher price as well.
   
Not so great for consumers.

