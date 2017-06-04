Olive oil prices jumps 30 percent at supermarkets

- Olive oil prices have already jumped by about 30 percent at the supermarket.



This comes as the entire Mediterranean region has been in a 4-year drought.



But even if the drought ends next year, there would still be a shortage due to the increasing worldwide demand.



And that means specialty olive oils from the Sonoma Valley will fetch a higher price as well.



Not so great for consumers.

