Great white shark jumps onto Australian fisherman's boat

-



73-year-old Terry Selwood was fishing off the coast of New South Wales this weekend when a 9-foot shark launched itself onto his power boat.



Selwood says, the shark only hit his arm, but sharks have very rough skin and it scraped him up pretty badly.



The small boat made it a tight squeeze for both a man and a shark, so he radioed for help and hung onto the canopy until rescuers arrived.



Marine rescue volunteers were called in to help save the man.



He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.