VIDEO: Toddler suspended in air when bracelet gets caught in garage door

A toddler is suspended above the ground by her wrist after her bracelet is caught in the garage door.

FOX's Kaitlin Monte has the details behind this shocking video.

Experts warn parents to be careful when allowing toddlers to wear any type of jewelry and say necklaces are particularly dangerous because kids can easily choke.

