Park rangers want to know who is behind 'PROM?' graffiti near Sandstone Peak

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: May 25 2017 04:58PM PDT

Updated: May 25 2017 05:29PM PDT

VENTURA, CA (FOX 11) - For the second year in a row someone has defaced a giant rock near Sandstone Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The apparent promposal message reads 'PROM?' spray-painted in white paint on red rock near Sandstone Peak.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted a photo of the graffiti on Thursday afternoon.


'If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620,' the tweet states.

Rangers' now want to know who is behind the graffiti.

They also posted a message for help on their Facebook page:

Sandstone Peak is one of the highest peaks in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's located in Ventura County northwest of Malibu.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories