Park rangers want to know who is behind 'PROM?' graffiti near Sandstone Peak
VENTURA, CA (FOX 11) - For the second year in a row someone has defaced a giant rock near Sandstone Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The apparent promposal message reads 'PROM?' spray-painted in white paint on red rock near Sandstone Peak.
The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted a photo of the graffiti on Thursday afternoon.
Found near Sandstone Peak for the second year in a row. If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620 pic.twitter.com/7D4pWr1u3K— Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) May 25, 2017
'If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620,' the tweet states.
Rangers' now want to know who is behind the graffiti.
They also posted a message for help on their Facebook page:
Sandstone Peak is one of the highest peaks in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's located in Ventura County northwest of Malibu.