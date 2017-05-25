Park rangers want to know who is behind 'PROM?' graffiti near Sandstone Peak

- For the second year in a row someone has defaced a giant rock near Sandstone Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The apparent promposal message reads 'PROM?' spray-painted in white paint on red rock near Sandstone Peak.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted a photo of the graffiti on Thursday afternoon.

Found near Sandstone Peak for the second year in a row. If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620 pic.twitter.com/7D4pWr1u3K — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) May 25, 2017



'If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620,' the tweet states.

Rangers' now want to know who is behind the graffiti.

They also posted a message for help on their Facebook page:

Sandstone Peak is one of the highest peaks in the Santa Monica Mountains. It's located in Ventura County northwest of Malibu.





