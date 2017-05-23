VIDEO: Handcuffed burglary suspect tries to escape police capture

- “You can run...but you can't hide.” That message from police in Florida to a suspect who tried to outsmart them.

In the video is a handcuffed burglary suspect - running from Surfside Police in before he's stopped in his tracks.

It was all captured on video.

It began when suspect Carlos Sierra was arrested for stealing bicycles from a condo that had several surveillance cameras.

As police escorted him outside...he decided to make a run for it.

But his run came to an abrupt end...

He went crashing down to the cement - stopped by a taser!

As you can see with Sierra's mug shot, he did suffer a few bruises.

He's now in custody and faces several charges.

Video credit: Surfside Police Department.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.