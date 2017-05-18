Pet rabbit survives deadly Wisconsin tornado strike on mobile home park

ARCADIA, Calif. (FOX 11) - One man was killed and several people hurt when a tornado hit a mobile park home in Wisconsin. But amid all that tragedy…there was a moment of bliss.
A pet rabbit was rescued.
Overjoyed family members hugged their pet rabbit ‘Racer’, after he was found in the rubble - 24 hours after the tornado hit!
They said they thought he was dead.
Emergency crews found the 7-year-old animal in the wreckage of a home and gingerly removed him.
'Racer' appeared to be fine. He's being hailed for his "survival skills."
Video courtesy: KMSP / KOTV
