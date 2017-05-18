Pet rabbit survives deadly Wisconsin tornado strike on mobile home park Share This Pet rabbit survives deadly Wisconsin tornado strike on mobile home park One man was killed and several people hurt when a tornado hit a mobile park home in Wisconsin. But amid all that tragedy…there was a moment of bliss.

- One man was killed and several people hurt when a tornado hit a mobile park home in Wisconsin. But amid all that tragedy…there was a moment of bliss.

A pet rabbit was rescued.

Overjoyed family members hugged their pet rabbit ‘Racer’, after he was found in the rubble - 24 hours after the tornado hit!

They said they thought he was dead.

Emergency crews found the 7-year-old animal in the wreckage of a home and gingerly removed him.

'Racer' appeared to be fine. He's being hailed for his "survival skills."

Video courtesy: KMSP / KOTV

