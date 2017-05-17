McDonald's now delivers with UberEats in SoCal

- Is the convenience of having a Quarter Pounder and fries delivered to your home or office worth a $5 fee? McDonald's is hoping it will be.

The fast-food chain says it's expanding its partnership with UberEats to offer delivery in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties along with Chicago, Columbus and Phoenix. The two had already teamed up to offer McDonald's delivery in Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida earlier this year.

In all, McDonald's says "McDelivery" is now available from more than 1,000 U.S. locations.

McDonald's is hoping delivery can help turn around its U.S. business, which has seen customer visits decline. Uber says its delivery fee varies depending on the city, but that it is generally a flat $4.99. There could also be a "busy area" fee of $1 to $2 where demand is high.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.