Dad surprises son who wouldn't stop talking in class

A Texas dad made good on a promise to his son in a way the internet is loving.

Bradley Howard is a high school student who is apparently chatty. His teacher had sent warning notes home to his parents about the problem several times.

Bradley's parents warned him to stop talking in class.

Bradley's father, Brad, told a local station that he said, “If you do this again, if we get another note from your teacher, I’m going to come up there and sit with you in class."

A few days later, Bradley's teacher called again, and his dad made good on his promise.

Bradley's sister shared a photo of dad and son in physics class together on Twitter writing, "My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call."

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

