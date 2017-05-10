Teen goes to prom in an open coffin, hearse

Source: Susan Armstrong Flaherty
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:May 10 2017 09:25AM PDT

Updated:May 10 2017 10:25AM PDT

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (FOX 11/ AP) - A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin .

Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.

 

Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.

Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.

Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.

