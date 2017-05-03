Gamer with no arms overcomes disability, makes living online Share This Gamer with no arms overcomes disability, makes living online Gamer Mike Olson is focused and determined -- always at the top of his game. But Mike plays with no arms. He says, "My disability is not a factor in my game plan."

The 27-year old gamer was born with a congenital limb deficiency. He has no arms and no legs. It hasn’t stopped him from doing whatever he wants to do.

He just does things a little differently. “I make it so my down arrow is not on when I’m playing the games and I rest my arm so I’m able to just glide and press the different buttons,” says Mike.

Online, Mike goes by the name 'Handi'. He says, “The H and I are representative of my prosthetics and it defines what I am and what I do. It think anybody should whatever they like.”

Mike plays 8 to 12-hours a day. And it pays off. Mike earns money streaming his game through donations, subscription fees and advertising. “I’ve been able to live financially independent for the last 3 or 4 years,” says Mike.

His message to FOX 11 viewers is this: “It’s all in the mind. It’s in thinking you can or you can’t. Once you get past that, it becomes reality.”

