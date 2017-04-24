Fearless cat stares down massive rattlesnake

- Police in Texas are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings on walking trails due to the potential emergence of rattlesnakes.

Laguna Vista police officers posted several photos of a large rattlesnake to their Facebook page, saying the snake was spotted on a walking trail in the area.

One photo shows a very calm cat sitting eerily close to the snake, and police dubbed it the 'Fearless Laguna Vista Cat.'

Police say rattlesnakes typically emerge from hibernation in March or April when daytime temperatures reach and remain around 60°F or higher.

The snakes are most active when temps are between 80°-90°F, which means the snakes may be active most of the day during the spring and during the early mornings and late afternoons during the summer, according to authorities.

