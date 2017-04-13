Last day to file income taxes is Tuesday, April 18th

- If you're scrambling to get your taxes done by the deadline this Saturday, or if you're simply procrastinating you have a reprieve because April 15 falls on a Saturday.

The April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. However, Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended until Tuesday.



Meanwhile, tax officials are reminding low-income families and senior citizens those that earn less than $14,000 to take advantage of the 'earned income tax credit.'



It lowers the amount of taxes owed and can even mean a refund.



They're making a big push to get the word out.



If you don't make Tuesday's deadline, you can always file for an extension.



