Researchers find a way to create HIV resistant cells

- Researchers have found a way to make human cells resistant to the HIV virus.

Researchers at the Scripps Institute in San Diego attached antibodies to cell receptors to block the virus from attaching to the cells.



Those now resistant cells quickly replaced diseased cells. This makes the treatment more effective than previous therapies.

Now the scientists plan to collaborate with investigators at the City of Hope's Center for Gene Therapy.

They will evaluate the treatment before it can be tested on patients.

