Divorced parents reunite yearly for family photo with son

- A divorced couple is going viral for doing things in a unique way.

Victoria Baldwin and Adam Dyson are divorced, but they get together yearly to take family photos for their son, Bruce.

Victoria submitted four photos to the Facebook page, Love What Matters, writing, "We are not in love, we don't always agree, we're not best friends, sometimes we don't even like one another. But you know what we are? We are forever connected because of our beautiful, smart, kind, compassionate, funny son."

The top two photos are from when Victoria and Adam were married, and the bottom two were taken nearly one year, and over two years, after their divorce was finalized.

She says that the two respect one another and remember that both of them need to be there for their son and they both deserve quality time and quality memories with him.

Planning the yearly photos takes effort as Victoria lives in Alaska while Adam lives in South Carolina, according to People.

Victoria writes, "Adam and I are not perfect co-parents, but we made a deal when we got divorced, to put our son first and to value the richness that we each bring to his life, for different reasons."

Victoria says she prints and frames the photos the place in Bruce's bedroom so he will grow up knowing "it is possible to fall out of love but never fall apart."

