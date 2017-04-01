Man credits app for helping him lose 500 pounds

- A Chicago-area man is crediting a weight-loss app for aiding him in his dramatic transformation.

Rafael Zuniga had reached 300lbs by the time he graduated from high school and he skyrocketed to over 800lbs by 2011.

He basically stopped leaving his house in 2009, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Zuniga was hospitalized in 2011 and was ultimately motivated by his doctors and a desire to travel to make a huge change.

Rafael discovered and joined the weight-loss app Lose It! in 2012, and since then he has lost over 500lbs.

A Facebook post from the app, Lose It! says: "Rafael started learning about his intake and found Lose It! in Fall 2012. Since joining, he has lost over 500lbs with NO surgery! Just a healthy diet, varied workouts, and a ton of water. At 44, he's taken back his energy- and his life! One word: incredible."

Zuniga encourages others to take any pain or negativity they are feeling and channel that energy into eating healthy and working out.

He says, "One thing I kept pounding in my head was, 'once I get healthier all other aspects of my life will fall in line.' And that's exactly what happened. I bounced back better than ever!"

