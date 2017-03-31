Firefighters use special pet oxygen mask to revive puppy found in house fire

- Redlands firefighters responding to a house fire Thursday afternoon, used a specially designed pet oxygen mask to resuscitate a puppy found unconscious and not breathing inside the residence. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 1400 block of Patricia Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Upon arrival firefighters found the house filled with smoke and a fire burning in the kitchen. Two residential fire sprinklers had activated and kept the fire from spreading further than the kitchen. It took firefighters about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters began salvage operations to prevent any further property damage, and remained on scene until shortly after 4 p.m. to complete the operation.

During a search of the residence during the initial response firefighters located an 8-week old Shih-tzu puppy in the house. The puppy was not breathing and firefighters began resuscitation of the dog. Firefighters used a special pet oxygen mask to resuscitate the dog.

Penelope has been showing signs of improvement at a veterinary hospital in Yucaipa as of Friday morning.

San Bernardino County Medic Engine 9 responded to the incident to provide assistance and continued to cover Redlands during the incident. Loma Linda Medic Engine 252 also assisted with covering the city during the incident.

Damage to the home is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental and related to a kitchen appliance.

Representatives of the Emma Zen Foundation and Furry Face, A Very Cool Dog & Cat Store donated 12 Pet Oxygen Mask Kits valued at $100 apiece to the Redlands Fire Department in 2014. The masks have been used numerous times since the donation.

The kits can be used to resuscitate pets of various sizes that have been rescued from fires. Oftentimes, pets are home even when families are not and are found overcome by smoke. The Pet Oxygen Mask Kits give firefighters a fighting chance to save the life of a much-loved family pet.

This lifesaving equipment for pets is designed to simulate proper pet CPR and gives an adequate constant flow of clean oxygen to a pet in need, making resuscitation both more practical and efficient. The mask works for dogs, cats, birds, and other household-size pets with an effectiveness not previously available. The foundation also publishes training materials to guide emergency personnel in their pet rescue efforts

