Is Black Insomnia the world's strongest coffee?

- If you think your morning Starbucks is strong, wait till you take a sip of a new coffee now being sold in the U.S. for the first time ever.

Black Insomnia Coffee, which made its debut in South Africa last year, packs a serious punch. According to creator Sean Kristafor, the java jams 702 milligrams of caffeine into just 12 ounces. Compare that to a Tall Starbucks Pike Place, which has about 230 milligrams.

According to the coffee company, the makers sent bags of its coffee to a Swiss-based laboratory to confirm its claims as the world’s strongest brew. Samples were then tested via liquid chromatography (the separation of a mixture by passing it in a solution) and Black Insomnia was the strongest of those reviewed with 17.5 grams of caffeine per kilogram of coffee.

By comparison, “Death Wish” coffee was evaluated as having 13.2 grams per kilogram, while WodFee (marketed as the “world’s strongest coffee blend with added caffeine”) had 13.8 grams. A dark roast from Starbucks has around 5 grams of caffeine per kilogram, approximately.

