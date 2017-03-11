Avalanche rescue dog enjoys sliding on the snowy slopes

Source: Chris Child with special thanks to: Fromm Family Foods, Ruffwear Dog Gear and Dog Dog Cat of South Lake Tahoe.
Posted:Mar 11 2017 12:56PM PST

Updated:Mar 11 2017 01:09PM PST

LAKE TAHOE, CA (FOX 11) - An avalanche rescue dog in South Lake Tahoe was caught on video taking a break and just enjoying the snow.

The adorable video posted by Chris Child to Facebook shows the pup named Truckee sliding down Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe.

The video went viral and has been viewed more than 1 million times since Child posted it this week.

 

