Avalanche rescue dog enjoys sliding on the snowy slopes

- An avalanche rescue dog in South Lake Tahoe was caught on video taking a break and just enjoying the snow.

The adorable video posted by Chris Child to Facebook shows the pup named Truckee sliding down Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe.

The video went viral and has been viewed more than 1 million times since Child posted it this week.

